Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 285,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 114.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

