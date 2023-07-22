Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,035 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AECOM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 0.6 %

ACM opened at $88.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.