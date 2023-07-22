Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

