Cwm LLC Buys 3,353 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

NUE stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

