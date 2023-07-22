Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $597,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $457.89 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $462.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.14 and its 200 day moving average is $381.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

