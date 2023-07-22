CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of XPER stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.33 million. Analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

