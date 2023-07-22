CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,858 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $36.57 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

