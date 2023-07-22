CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

VLY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.