CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $185.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.78.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.