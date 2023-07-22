CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

