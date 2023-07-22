CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 158.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 108.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.