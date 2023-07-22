CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tredegar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Tredegar by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tredegar Stock Up 2.2 %

Tredegar stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $191.12 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

