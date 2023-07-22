CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of scPharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 800,408 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

SCPH stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 15.91. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.