CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

CVR Energy Company Profile



CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

