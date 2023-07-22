CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Salil Seshadri acquired 94,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

