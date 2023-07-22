CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.4 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of CTO stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -447.06%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

