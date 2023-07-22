CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 924,421 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $8.75 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $234.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

