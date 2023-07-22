CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 46,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,407 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 302,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,037 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRMD stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.38. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Equities analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

