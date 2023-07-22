CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,882 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,189,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

