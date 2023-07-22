CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Zynex Price Performance

Zynex stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

