6,058 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,058 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

