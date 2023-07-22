CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,913 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.48 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.19 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 over the last 90 days. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocGo Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.