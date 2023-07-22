7,401 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 586,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1,472.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 343,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Perion Network Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.