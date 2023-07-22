CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of West Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Bancorporation

In other West Bancorporation news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,753 shares of company stock worth $189,194. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.86. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTBA. TheStreet cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.