CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 96.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sharecare by 590.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 25.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

