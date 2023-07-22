CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Red Violet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Red Violet by 10,472.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Red Violet by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Red Violet by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet Trading Down 3.1 %

RDVT stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a P/E ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 1.19.

About Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.