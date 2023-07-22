CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $261.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.18.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

