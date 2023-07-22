23,573 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Purchased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $742.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $194,583 over the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

