3,864 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 252.8% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 91.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 811,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after buying an additional 258,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

