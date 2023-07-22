CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,418.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,629,164 shares in the company, valued at $89,082,687.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 193,233 shares of company stock worth $10,396,322 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

MODV opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $745.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

