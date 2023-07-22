CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $126,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.03 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $892.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $98.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

