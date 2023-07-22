CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Primis Financial stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

