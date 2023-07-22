CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,825 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.84.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,141,153.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,471,070.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,141,153.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

