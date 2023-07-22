East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

