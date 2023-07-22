CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 442,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 142,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

