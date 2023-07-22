Csenge Advisory Group Sells 559 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

