First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.4157 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.