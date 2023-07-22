Csenge Advisory Group Sells 223 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.51.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

