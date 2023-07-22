United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $248.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.