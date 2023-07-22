United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.64, for a total value of $1,829,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.64, for a total value of $1,829,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,374 shares of company stock worth $13,898,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $248.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.