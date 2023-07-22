Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 4,758 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.
The Descartes Systems Group Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.