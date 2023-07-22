Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6,955.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $96.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76.

