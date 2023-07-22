Csenge Advisory Group Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $154.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.51.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

