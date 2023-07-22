The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.