8,233 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

SCHZ opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

