Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,751 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Edison International by 480.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after buying an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Edison International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

