Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fox Factory by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

