Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 654 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PPL were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in PPL by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

