Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $494,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,912 shares of company stock worth $36,722,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.