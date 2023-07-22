AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $54,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $510.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $533.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

