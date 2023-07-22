Cwm LLC Buys 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $554.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.78 and its 200-day moving average is $483.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $558.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.